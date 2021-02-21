CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case
A CBI team on Sunday reached Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case. Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula has been asked to join the probe.
Though the probe has been going on since November, the CBI move comes close on the heels of Abhishek lodging a defamation case against Union home minister Amit Shah. A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22. The defamation case pertains to Amit Shah's statements against Abhishek Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata on August 11, 2018.
In the coal theft case, CBI on Friday conducted searches at 13 locations in four districts — Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Kolkata.
In December, the CBI raided the residences of Vinay Mishra, a TMC leader, businessmen Amit Singh and Niraj Singh. It has been alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited operates several mines.
BJP has also alleged that the kickbacks reached Abhishek through Vinay Mishra, who was appointed by Abhishek.
In November, the agency had registered an FIR against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, one of the suspected kingpins of the racket, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar (of then Kunustoria area now Pandaveswar area) and Jayesh Chandra Rai (Kajor area) besides ECL Chief of Security Tanmay Das, area security inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee.
This is not the first time Abhishek's wife got embroiled in a controversy. In 2019, Rujira had been held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for carrying gold without a declaration.
(With Agency Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Baba Ramdev's claim on Patanjali's Coronil, a clarification from WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: At 14,000 feet, navy-IAF joint op to measure glacial lake depth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Puducherry Lt Guv for over 4 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan suited to adorn any post in Kerala, including CM's: State BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi meets BJP office bearers, hears their concerns
- This is the first physical meeting of top BJP functionaries after the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After petrol price hike, Maruti to cash in on increased demand for CNG vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox