Home / Cities / Kolkata News / World Trade Center likely to open branch in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee

World Trade Center likely to open branch in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee

PTI |
Mar 06, 2023 10:08 PM IST

The process for identifying land is already underway, the chief minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the ‘World Trade Center’ in the US is likely to open a branch office in the metropolis, and an MoU in this regard will be signed.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

The process for identifying land is already underway, she said.

"A delegation from the World Trade Center will come to the city on March 21. An MoU will be signed with the state government based on which the branch office will be set up here,” Banerjee told reporters outside the assembly.

"This will lead to trade opportunities, not only among states, but with different countries as well. It is a matter of pride that Kolkata has been chosen as the main city in the eastern region for the office,” the CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata mamata banerjee world trade center west bengal + 2 more
kolkata mamata banerjee world trade center west bengal + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out