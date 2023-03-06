World Trade Center likely to open branch in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the ‘World Trade Center’ in the US is likely to open a branch office in the metropolis, and an MoU in this regard will be signed. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

The process for identifying land is already underway, she said.

"A delegation from the World Trade Center will come to the city on March 21. An MoU will be signed with the state government based on which the branch office will be set up here,” Banerjee told reporters outside the assembly.

"This will lead to trade opportunities, not only among states, but with different countries as well. It is a matter of pride that Kolkata has been chosen as the main city in the eastern region for the office,” the CM added.