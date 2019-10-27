Kothrud workers plunge to death from 12th floor, no arrests so far

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:52 IST

The Pune police are yet to make arrests in the case of negligence registered against the partners, site engineer and contractor at the site where two workers fell to their death on Saturday.

The victims, have been identified as Mashibur Rakbul Haq, 20, a native of West Bengal and Mohammad Rustum Musleem, 24 a native of Bihar.

According to the police, the incident took place between 11:30am and 11:45am on Saturday at Meghasrushti building construction site in Gopinathnagar, Kothrud.

The victims were not equipped with helmets, safety net or safety belts while they were working.

The partners of the company involved did not provide the necessary safety gear to the engineer and contractor, who in-turn were unable to provide for the labourers, according to the police.

The deceased were involved in the process of cleaning the garbage from the upper floors of the building, according to the complaint in the matter.

The rope holding the makeshift lift on the outside of the structure snapped during one of their trips downwards. The makeshift lift fell came crashing from the 12th floor killing the two.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kothrud police station against those responsible. Police sub inspector Rameela Dhavan of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 19:52 IST