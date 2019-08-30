Kotkapura bizman assaulted, robbed of ₹2 lakh by gang of goons

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:25 IST

Six goons thrashed and robbed a Kotkapura-based businessman of ₹2 lakh in the main Sarabha Nagar market, leaving him with fractures in both his arms.

The incident had taken place on July 23, but as the victim, Mohit Bhateja, 42, was undergoing treatment at a hospital and unfit to record his statement, the first information report (FIR) in the case has not been registered yet.

Police have called Bhateja to Ludhiana to lodge his complaint.

The victim said he was in process of opening a mobile phone showroom in Sarabha Nagar main market.

“Construction work was on and I had come to Ludhiana to pay the labourers working at the showroom,” Bhateja said.

Attacked by a baseball bat

“As I parked my car, a group of goons came and attacked me with a baseball bat. I raised alarm, but no one came to my rescue. I jumped into my car and locked the doors from the inside, but they vandalised my car and also snatched its keys,” he added.

“Later, a shopkeeper took me inside his shop. Till a PCR motorcycle squad reached the spot, the goons had already fled. When I checked my car in the presence of PCR personnel, I found ₹2 lakh, which I had kept in the dashboard, missing,” the victim claimed.

Bhateja said the robbers also took away his gold chain. He has undergone surgeries for his fractured bones.

When contacted, Division Number 5 station house officer (SHO) inspector Richa Rani said the victim himself delayed the registration of the FIR for few days as he was admitted to a hospital.

“Now, as the victim is fit to record his statement, I have called him to Ludhiana for the process,” she added.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:25 IST