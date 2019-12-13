Kotkapura firing case: Faridkot court adjourns hearing to Jan 4

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:54 IST

The Faridkot district and sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case to January 4 and asked the defence to file a reply in two application submitted by the special investigation team (SIT).

SIT member and inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap filed an application in the sessions court on last hearing requesting to exclude the call details of five mobile numbers from the copies of the supplementary chargesgheet supplied to accused. He told the court that the disclosure of these details to the accused would not be in the interest of the justice at this stage. These numbers belong to then Moga deputy commissioner TS Gill, then DIG (now IG) Amar Singh Chahal and then Moga superintendent of police Harjit Singh.

The SIT had also filed another application in the court of judicial magistrate Ekta Uppal on November 15, after submitting a supplementary chargesheet, demanding not to supply the CDs and DVDs submitted in the form of electronic evidence to the accused.

“On the last hearing, the SIT had told the sessions court that the court of judicial magistrate has approved their application, but we confirmed that no such order was passed by the lower court. Now, the sessions court has allowed us to file a reply on the application. The reply of former Akali MLA Mantar Brar and then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh is pending on the application filed by the SIT requesting to exclude call details of five mobile number, while other accused filed the reply on Friday,” said suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal’s counsel Gursahib Singh Brar.

The five accused in the case— former senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma, Mantar Singh Brar, then Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner Paramjit Singh Pannu, then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh and then Kotkapura station house officer Gurdeep Singh Pandher — appeared before district and sessions judge Kuldeep Kumar Kareer. An exemption was given to Umranangal by the district and sessions court on personal grounds.

The SIT probing the police firing case had filed a 2,000-page chargesheet against six accused on May 27. The SIT has also submitted two supplementary chargesheets with additional evidence in the court.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC along with sections of the Arms Act was registered against them on August 7, 2018.

Later, SIT added more IPC sections, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).