Krishi Vigyan Kendra suggests kharif onion as solution to price hike

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:53 IST

At a time when onion prices are skyrocketing, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Berthin, has suggested solution in the form of kharif onion also known as summer onion. It has suggested that kharif onions should be grown during the summers to meet the demand and tackle the shortage, so that Himachal does not have to import onions from other states.

In its efforts to provide onions at reasonable rates, Krishi Vigyan Kendra has been promoting kharif onions since 2006-07. Local farmers are being supplied with set of onion varieties like N-53, agrifound dark red and trained about kharif onion production technology. Promotion of cultivation of kharif onions are also done through radio and Doordarshan.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra has claimed that onion which is being sold at ₹140 a kilogram in Himachal at present and kharif onion can be sold as green onion during the month of October to boost the income of farmers.

Kharif onions can be grown in lower hills of the state, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, and there are some farmers who are already cultivating kharif onion, it said.

Onion is cultivated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. In Maharashtra, onions are cultivated three times a year. In North India, onions are grown during Rabi season, but Kharif onion is not popular among farmers.

Berthin Krishi Vigyan Kendra assistant professor Dr Ravinder Singh said “Not many farmers are familiar with the fact that onion can also be grown during Kharif season. We have been trying to reach out to farmers and promoting Kharif onion through radio and Doordarshan, so that maximum farmaers could benfit from the information.”

Onions in local markets are being sold as high as ₹140 per kilogram despite state government’s claim of providing onions at ₹70 in government depots.

Pratibha, a housewife and a resident of Shimla, said “Inflation is at its peak. The government has failed to control it. The only thing government is doing is to announce hike in prices of essential commodities and common people have to bear the burden.”