e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kullu DM announces new regulations to check traffic violations at Atal Tunnel

Kullu DM announces new regulations to check traffic violations at Atal Tunnel

Within three days of inauguration, three accidents were reported inside the tunnel besides several instances of rash and negligent driving.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

To check traffic-related incidents at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, Kullu district administration on Wednesday issued traffic regulations.

Any kind of violations will attract penal action under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. A notification to this effect was issued by Kullu district magistrate Richa Verma under Section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and also under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Within three days of inauguration, three accidents were reported inside the tunnel besides several instances of rash and negligent driving.

Atal Tunnel, Rohtang has become one of the major attractions for tourists and local people since its inauguration, and a large number of public gatherings and some incidents of a nuisance like overspeeding, unnecessary stoppage, outrageous driving has been reported, reads the notification.

It said that the Kullu superintendent of police vide a letter on October 6 has requested to issue necessary remedial measures in the interest of the safety of commuters.

“Therefore, unnecessary stoppage, overspeeding (more than the speed limit mentioned in signboards), rash driving, wrong overtaking, etc. inside the tunnel shall be strictly prohibited and strict action shall be initiated under new Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 for any violation,” states the notification.

There shall be a complete ban of unnecessary movement in emergency exits tunnel and any violation shall attract action under Section 144 of the CrPC.

“There shall be a complete ban on photography and videography for the area starting from 200 meters before the south portal up to the end of the tunnel. Any violation of this order shall attract strict action under prevailing provisions of the act,” it said.

top news
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma strikes to remove Narine
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma strikes to remove Narine
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In