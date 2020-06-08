e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kullu man arrested for spreading rumours about Covid-19 cases on social media

Kullu man arrested for spreading rumours about Covid-19 cases on social media

Police said the man had posted on his Facebook page that six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kullu district. Later, he deleted the post.

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

Police on Monday arrested a man for spreading rumours about Covid-19 positive cases on his Facebook page, in Kullu district.

Police said the accused Maheshwar Singh,30, a resident of Beaser village in the district had posted on his Facebook page that six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kullu district. Later, he deleted the post.

A case under Section 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to orders) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 (punishment for false warning) of Disaster Management Act has been registered.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said all verified information is being provided on social media sites and through press briefs. He has advised people to only post information on their social media accounts after verification.

top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Live: With 154 new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000
Live: With 154 new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In