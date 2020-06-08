Kullu man arrested for spreading rumours about Covid-19 cases on social media

cities

Police on Monday arrested a man for spreading rumours about Covid-19 positive cases on his Facebook page, in Kullu district.

Police said the accused Maheshwar Singh,30, a resident of Beaser village in the district had posted on his Facebook page that six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kullu district. Later, he deleted the post.

A case under Section 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to orders) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 54 (punishment for false warning) of Disaster Management Act has been registered.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said all verified information is being provided on social media sites and through press briefs. He has advised people to only post information on their social media accounts after verification.