Sahnewal man gets 5-year RI for causing wife’s miscarriage

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:46 IST

A local court has awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Sahnewal resident for thrashing his wife for dowry and causing her miscarriage.

The court of additional sessions judge Balwinder Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict, Parminder Singh, a resident of Friends Colony of Sahnewal.

The matter dates back to December 12, 2014, when Parminder was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Raghbir Singh, father of the victim, Jasmeet Kaur, 23, of Gulchaman Nagar.

Raghbir said the couple was married on November 8, 2013, and Parminder kept harassing her for dowry, even after she got pregnant.

Raghbir said Parminder thrashed her so badly that she fainted. She was rushed to a hospital, where she suffered a miscarriage.

Additional public prosecutor Ramandeep Kaur Toor said the court awarded one-year RI under Section 323, one-year RI under 406, and two-year RI under 498A, adding that all these sentences will run concurrently.