Kyarr effect: Isolated thunderstorms for parts of Maha; light rain for Pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:03 IST
PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. 

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, the city will experience thunder, lightning and light rain between October 31 and November 2.

Other parts of the state, however, are likely to recieve heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Konkan and Goa, apart from central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, between October 31 and November 2.

The reason for rainfall continuing into the early days of November, as per the IMD, is the “extremely severe” cyclonic storm Kyarr, moving through west-central, adjoining east-central and the north Arabian Sea.

It is likely to recurve west-southwestwards and move towards Socotra Islands during the next four days, weakening into a severe cyclonic storm on October 31, IMD said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 21:03 IST

