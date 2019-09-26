L-G reviews law and order situation

cities

New Delhi Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday met top Delhi police officers and took stock of the law and order situation in the nation capital.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of snatching and robbery incidents across the city that have sparked concern among the people. Adding to this, CCTV and cell phone footage of motorcycle-borne chain and cell phone snatchers targeting people on the roads have been doing the rounds on social media groups.

On Thursday, East Delhi Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir too tweeted about the incidents and termed it appalling. He wrote, “Delhi is close to my heart and any incident of crime should be met with contempt, more so if they are against women, children and elderly. It is appalling that some of these incidents have happened in broad daylight. I intend to take up these issues at appropriate forum.”

A spokesperson from the L-G’s office said that Baijal had reviewed preparations on dealing with organised crime. During the meeting, the L-G emphasised on the importance of analysis and sharing of intelligence about active criminals.

“The L-G said that the focus should be on crimes involving use of arms/weapons and drug peddling. Delhi police informed the L-G about the measures that police are taking such as effective surveillance over the activities of criminals,” said a police spokesperson.

To tackle drug smuggling, the Delhi police said they have also formed an anti narcotic cell in each police district. Delhi police said that the anti narcotics squad have been tasked to identify the hot spots of drug sale, potential suppliers and active drug peddlers.

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal also directed police to institutionalise the mechanism of interstate coordination meetings with neighbouring states/districts and explore possibility of increasing frequency of such meetings.

