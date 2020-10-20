e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Labourer found murdered in Ludhiana hours before he was to leave city

Labourer found murdered in Ludhiana hours before he was to leave city

Cops are now questioning the employees of the wool mill where the victim used to work, but so far, they have found nothing suspicious. Police have also learnt that Uday Bhan had been spotted with an unidentified woman on Monday evening.

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police investigating the crime spot in Gurnam Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Police investigating the crime spot in Gurnam Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
         

A factory worker was found murdered at a vacant plot near Gurnam Nagar on Tuesday morning. Police have also found a sharp-edged weapon near the body.

The victim has been identified as Uday Bhan Rao, 50, of Gurnam Nagar. He hails from Deoria of Uttar Pradesh and had been living in a rented accommodation with a distant relative here.

Rajesh Kumar, his relative, said that Uday worked at a woolen factory in Ludhiana and had planned to leave the city on Tuesday. He was to leave for Ambala on Tuesday morning and then catch a train to UP.

However, on Monday evening, he went missing. He had left home, stating that he was going for shopping but did not return. On Tuesday morning, Rajesh went to look for him and found his body in the vacant plot and immediately sounded the police.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Gopal Krishan said that there were injury marks on the victim’s head and chin. The police have also found Rs 1,800 in the victim’s pocket, besides a packet of detergent, dry fruits and tobacco near the body. Police suspect that an old rivalry may have been the reason behind the murder.

Cops are now questioning the employees of the woolen mill where the victim used to work, but so far, they have found nothing suspicious. Police have also learnt that Uday Bhan had been spotted with an unidentified woman on Monday evening.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to find more clues.

top news
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Bihar
Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Bihar
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In