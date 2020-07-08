e-paper
Labourer held for cattle trader's murder in Khanna village

Labourer held for cattle trader’s murder in Khanna village

The police have also recovered the murder weapon, an axe, from some under-construction shops on Sawaddi Road.

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in the custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
The accused in the custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
         

The Sadar police claim to have solved the murder case of a cattle trader with the arrest of a labourer in Kalal Majra village in Khanna late on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harpreet Singh (48), had executed the crime with help of his 17-year-old son, who is yet to be arrested. The victim had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Harpreet’s wife and tried to target his daughters as well.

The police have also recovered the murder weapon, an axe, from near some under-construction shops on Sawaddi Road following the information provided by the accused.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) said the accused, who was trying to flee the city, was arrested on Tuesday night following a tip-off.

During interrogation, the accused told police that cattle trader Jagmail Singh (48) was in an illicit relationship with his wife for the past two years. He had asked his wife and Jagmail to part ways, but they didn’t. Harpreet also alleged that Jagmail had started targeting his daughters to establish physical relations with them.

“The accused hatched a plan to murder Jagmail and involved his minor son in the crime. On Sunday night when Jagmail was sleeping in the cattle shed, Harpreet turned up there with his son. They struck the victim with an axe and fled,” said the SSP.

