Labourer’s son joins Chandigarh’s PGIMER as assistant professor

From a labourer’s son to becoming a doctor, graduating into a top-notch surgeon and then going on to become an assistant professor at India’s premier medical institute, the story of Dr Kailash Kurdia is an example of firm grit and determination against all odds.

Born at Balesar village of Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, Dr Kurdia was born to Arjun Lal, a Dalit labourer, and Muli Devi.

“My father used to work for 14 hours a day to get two square meals for our family of eight people, but never wanted his three sons and three daughters to work like he did. We were told to concentrate on studies,” said Dr Kurdia, who used to walk seven to eight kilometers to his high school and study under the public lamp to prepare for the MBBS entrance exams.

“When I was selected for the MBBS at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Jaipur, my father had no money to pay for my fees. He took a loan from others in the village and worked day and night to repay it. It was only when I became a doctor, things started changing for the better,” said Dr Kurdia, while crediting his family and wife Simran for his success.

Dr Kurdia later cleared his masters in advanced surgery from Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and has now been picked up to serve as an assistant professor at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

As a medical academician, Dr Kurdia now aspires to help others get educated.

“Boys in rural areas are willing to study, but due to lack of infrastructure and opportunities they are left behind. As my contribution to society, I will help these rural kids get educated and ensure that money does not come in the way of their success,” said the doctor.

“Despite severe poverty, my parents ensured that all my brothers and sisters get educated and stand on their own feet,” he said. “My elder brother runs an e-Mitra Centre in our village, while my younger brother is an officer in a bank. One sister is an Asha worker, another a homemaker while one is still studying,” said Dr Kurdia.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:51 IST