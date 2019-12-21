Lack of funds for devp main grouse of Cong MLAs: Bittu

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:11 IST

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday virtually hit out at finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal while claiming that lack of funds for development is the main grouse of Congress MLAs and workers against the state government.

“At the time of government formation in 2017, Manpreet Badal had said that he will bring the state out of financial mess created by the previous SAD-BJP government in three years. Several of poll promises have been fulfilled, but many are left. Now is time to act. A lot depends on the coming state budget. At least Rs 100 crore each should be given to each MLA for development works in assembly segments,” he said while talking to the media here.

“MLAs and MPs go to the finance minister with proposals for various development works. Even if the minister clears these proposals, officials in the finance department do not move the files,” he said.

Bittu said, “There is need to generate resources even if we have to borrow. If we don’t start spending on development works, the Congress might have to face tough situation in next assembly polls.”

He said that Manpreet will have to put his act together not only for the Congress but also to counter the criticism of SAD leaders who had been claiming that when Manpreet was finance minister in the SAD- BJP government they felt the financial crunch, but had no dearth of funds once Parminder Singh Dhindsa was made FM.

Bittu also vouched for cabinet reshuffle in the state on the basis of performance, saying the ministers who performed better should be given main departments, while the ministers who have not performed should be dropped.

‘SIDHU IN HURRY TO RISE IN PARTY’

He said former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is “in a hurry to rise in the party” by dislodging chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. “Instead of trying to dislodge CM, Sidhu should have learnt from him and CM could have made him rise in the party. I don’t see any bright prospects for Sidhu in the Congress in near future,” he said.

Bittu was in town for a court hearing in a 2015 case registered against him in connection with a protest over a pesticide scam during the previous SAD-BJP government.