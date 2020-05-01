Lacklustre Labour Day: Ludhiana workers facing heat of lockdown, not receiving proper ration, salaries

cities

The International Labour Day or May Day is observed each year on May 1 and is a public holiday in many countries, including India.

Organisations used to take out processions to highlight labour issues, organise events to honour labourers for excellence and distribute gifts, but no such event could be organised this time as the situation was entirely different not only in India, but all over the world due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

What to talk of the importance of May Day for workers, labourers do not have any work and are at the verge of starving due to lockdown. Labourers in the city have no ration at home to eat and employers have ditched them by not paying salary for the lockdown period. Left to starve due to no work, they are only aspiring to go back to their native places and want the government to make special arrangements for this.

Ludhiana, being an industrial hub, over 7 lakh migrant workers, hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and several other states, are residing in the city. After lockdown was announced on March 23, these migrant workers were the main sufferers as most of them depended on daily earning to meet their everyday family needs.

After 40-day lockdown, the government has now given partial relaxation to open some industrial units with conditions, but still thousands of daily wage workers, school bus drivers, those working in shops, eateries and in markets, rickshaw-pullers, etc are still sitting idle at home and waiting for the lockdown to end.

“It is difficult for us to explain how we are surviving these days. In the past 40 days, we have spent what we had saved. Now we are not earning anything,” said Moji Ram, 38, residing in a labour quarter in the Focal Point.

Ram, who hails from Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh and is residing here with his wife and five children, said, “Since lockdown, I have received a ration kit only once and the kit contained 10 kg wheat flour, 2 kg pulses and 2 kg of sugar. “How a family of seven members can survive with this kit for 40 days?,” he questioned, adding that the kit ration lasted for just 10 days, and after that we were left with nothing to cook.

He added, “I was working in a garment manufacturing unit near Cheema Chowk and have not received salary for April. Earlier, we were paid leave on this day, but this time we have no work at all.”

In the labour quarters, there are around 20 families with each family comprising a minimum of five members. Around eight of these families belong to Madhya Pradesh while others are from Bihar.

Another migrant worker, Sarita Devi, 37, of Patna (Bihar) who was working in an iron rod manufacturing unit in the Focal Point, also shared the same problem. She added her employer used to pay half of the salary on May 1, and remaining in the middle of the month, but today she did not get anything.

“My husband is a daily wage labourer and he has been sitting idle at home since March 22. We have already run out of cash to purchase essentials. During initial days of curfew, some NGOs were serving langar here, but now they have also stopped coming and it has become difficult for us to survive,” she said, adding she does not know how to support her three children.

Sarita said, “Recently, her family members at her native village deposited Rs 2,000 in my account and I purchased some ration. But, I shared this ration with some other families in the quarters who had nothing to eat. We are now worried about our future.”

The labourers, residing in other labour quarters in Ranjit Nagar of Focal Point, claimed that the ration was also not being distributed by the government in a proper manner. Some families have not even received a single kit so far, they alleged.

Neeraj, 30, of Patna, who was working in a garment shop, said he had not received any salary after lockdown and the employer was even not picking up the calls.

He said, “What Labour Day? Labourers were misused by employers all the time. Earlier, they used to make us work for 12 hours and paid a meagre amount of Rs 10,000 per month and, now when our employers should help us during these days, they are only ignoring us.”

AITUC HIGHLIGHT PLIGHT OF WORKERS

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) observed the day by gathering and holding placards highlighting the plight of workers at Haibowal Kalan, Rishi Nagar, Barewal Road, Pakhowal Road, Dhandran Road, Salem Tabri, Rahon Road observing all the guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The day was also observed by employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC, MC Zone A and D, PAU and PSPCL. They demanded immediate supply of ration to the needy, payment of Rs 6,000 each to all the workers. They also wanted ration to all the workers without any pre-conditions.

They also demanded special trains so that labourers could go to their respective native places instead of starving here.

DP Maur, vice-president of the Punjab unit of AITUC, said, “Workers are at the receiving end because of lockdown, daily wage-earners are the worst hit. “They are not receiving any ration. The government officials, instead of making tall claims, should check the realty at the ground and come to the rescue of these workers,” he added.