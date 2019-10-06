Last day for withdrawal of nominations, Sena-BJP leaders work overtime to prevent rebellion

cities

PUNE If rebels entering the poll fray has already annoyed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), their refusal to withdraw nominations has further angered party leadership. With just a last day left for withdrawal of nomination, the process for which will end by Monday afternoon, leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena have re-initiated the process of convincing the rebels to back out.

Of the eight assembly segments in Pune, Sena candidates have rebelled against the alliance in as many as four seats while Congress leaders too have rebelled against official candidates of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Their presence in the fray creates problems for BJP candidates, who are contesting from all the eight seats.

In Khadakwasla, Sena district president Ramesh Konde has filed nomination and is firm on contesting polls against BJP’s Bhimrao Tapkir and NCP’s Sachin Dodke. In Hadapsar assembly segment, Gangadhar Badhe has challenged BJP sitting MLA Yogesh Tilekar while in Kasba peth, Sena corporator Vishal Dhanawade has filed nomination against BJP’s Mukta Tilak and Congress’ Arvind Shinde.

“There is a lot of pressure on me to withdraw nomination. However, I am firm on contesting,” said Dhanawade.

“We are in touch with rebel candidates from both BJP and Sena. Leaders from respective areas and constituencies are in touch with these rebels and I am confident the picture will change by Monday afternoon,” said state unit president Chandrakant Patil, who is contesting from Kothrud.

Another Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale has filed nomination against BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik.

Meanwhile, NCP too is facing a rebellion from Congress leaders. In Parvati, senior Congress corporator Aba Bagul has entered into the poll fray while in Pune Cantonment, Congress member Sadanand Shetty has filed nomination against Congress nominee Ramesh Bagwe and BJP’s Sunil Kamble.

If Bagul does not withdraw his nomination, NCP candidate Ashvini Kadam may face a tough challenge to take on BJP’s Madhuri Misal.

A senior Sena leader requesting anonymity said phone calls are being made to every contestant to withdraw nominations. “Those not paying heed will face action from the party.”

From 21 assembly segments in Pune district total 373 nomination applications were qualified while 71 turned disqualified for a various reason during scrutiny

Pune Cantonment has a maximum of 58 nominations. Of the 85 applications, 27 turned disqualified

PM Narendra Modi is likely to address his first rally in Satara, on October 17, to support Udayanraje Bhosale for Satara bypolls and other candidates contesting assembly polls. Modi will also address another rally by evening in Pune in support of eight candidates. According to Chandrakant Patil, Modi may address total nine rallies in Maharashtra, while Amit Shah will hold 18 rallies. He is likely to address his first rally in Sangli district.

