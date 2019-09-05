Lata Mangeshkar voices her support for Aarey cause

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:56 IST

Amid strong resistance against the decision of cutting or transplanting 2,646 trees at Aarey Colony to make way for a Metro car shed, the latest to join the criticism of the decision is veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar

“To cut down 2,700 trees and invade the natural habitat of so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest. #SaveAareyForest,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who has been opposing the move, also spoke about disruption of the ecosystem and wildlife in Aarey due to the car shed. Thackeray took to Twitter to express his views on the issue stating “Aarey isn’t just about 2,700 trees. It’s about an ecosystem in an area thriving with leopards, pythons, birds and what increased human activity, construction and machines would do to it.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:56 IST