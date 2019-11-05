Leh-Manali highway reopens but tourists advised to steer clear as more snow forecast

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:28 IST

SHIMLA: Two days after heavy snowfall at the 13,050-ft Rohtang Pass, the strategic Leh-Manali highway was reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning with the Kullu district administration advising tourists to avoid the snow-prone area.

More than 300 vehicles were stranded on the highway and passengers were taken to safer places after Rohtang Pass received 45cm of snowfall on Sunday.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said, “The road has now been cleared for vehicles but commuters are advised to avoid venturing to snow-prone areas.”

The meteorological department has issued an advisory of snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in middle and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh from November 6 to 8. State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “An active western disturbance and its interaction with the cyclone currently over east central Arabian Sea are likely to cause light to moderate rainfall in the lower and middle hills and snowfall in higher altitudes. Heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in the state on November 7. This may cause traffic disruption between Manali and Leh. A fall in day temperature is expected.”

The maximum temperature in the hill stations of Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie was 19.4 degrees Celsius, 17.4 degrees, 20.8 degrees and 15.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 9.6, 2, 14 and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Kufri near Shimla and Kalpa in Kinnaur was 12.2 and 16.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 6 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Una recorded a high of 29.6 degrees, the highest in the state, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of 0.4 degrees, the lowest in the state.