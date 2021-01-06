e-paper
Leh-Manali NH, Atal Tunnel shut after heavy snowfall

Leh-Manali NH, Atal Tunnel shut after heavy snowfall

Kullu district administration has advised the people not to venture out to snow-prone areas.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Leh-Manali national highway, Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and national highway 305, connecting Aut and Sainj in Kullu district, have been blocked due to continued spells of snowfall and rainfall at many places across Himachal Pradesh.

The state meteorological department had issued an orange weather warning for Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and yellow warning for Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts. A yellow warning has also been issued for Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi districts for January 6 in anticipation of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of these districts.

Kullu district administration has advised the people not to venture out to snow-prone areas.

Chanshal in Shimla district has witnessed 60cm snowfall, Kalpa 17.8cm, Khadrala 15cm, Pooh 5cm Keylong, Sungri, Khada Pathar, Shilaroo and Dodra Kwar have received 3cm snow each. Apart from this, Dalhousie has received 14mm rain, Palampur 7.4mm and Dharamshala 2.4mm. Meanwhile, Shimla has been witnessing light rainfall.

Meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rainfall will continue throughout the state on January 6 and 8 while the weather will remain clear on January 7 and from January 9 till 11.

Minimum temperature in Shimla on Tuesday was 6.6°C while prominent tourist destinations, including Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri, recorded 4°C, 5°C, 3.5°C and 2.7°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Una saw 9.7°C minimum temperature while Solan and Hamirpur recorded 8.2°C each; Bilaspur and Mandi 8°C each, Nahan 8.9°C, and Kalpa 0°C.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 4.3°C minimum temperature.

