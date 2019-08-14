Lens on Select City Walk for charging parking fee from visitors

cities

Aug 14, 2019

New Delhi

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that they had issued a notice to Select City Walk mall in October last year for charging parking fee from visitors.

The south civic body’s reply came while hearing a contempt plea which had contended that malls and hospitals are still charging for parking fee despite the order of the court.

The corporation told a single-judge bench that with regards to the parking fee allegation at Select City Walk, the matter was earlier referred to the DDA since the mall was built on their land. However, since there was some ambiguity regarding the jurisdiction, a notice was issued to the mall on October 25, 2018.

“Select Citywalk is charging people for parking in the basement inspite of our orders not to do so. If they continue this illegal activity, we will be fully empowered to seal their basement as per Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957,” a senior SDMC official said.

With regards to the Ambience Mall in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the corporation told the court that a similar notice was also issued to the mall. However, no anomaly was found there and it was found that the mall has been charging the amount as directed by the high court.

The reply by the corporation came while hearing a contempt petition filed by a social worker Sanjey Puri contending that malls in south Delhi continue to charge the people for parking despite the directive of the high court for free parking. In his plea, Puri had said that the Master Plan did not permit the authorities to charge fee for parking, however, the same is being violated.

“The terms and conditions by which we had acquired the land from the DDA, mentions clearly that we can charge parking fee. Charging the parking fee is also important to recover our huge expenditure on the parking lot, including parking marshals, security and lightning. We have not received any order of the court where it has directed for free parking. If we get any such direction, we would not ever commit contempt of court, said Yogeshwer Sharma, executive director and CEO, Select City Walk.

Meanwhile, another plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court by Puri seeking action against the DDA for not implementing the provisions of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 as the hospitals and malls continue to charge parking fees on its land.

In his plea, filed through advocate Yash Kumar, Puri contended that even though the civic bodies (EDMC, NDMC) and the DUSIB have issued public circulars, malls and hospitals on DDA land continue to charge parking fees in violation of the MPD-2021.

Puri also referred to a 2018 judgment of a division bench of the Delhi high court where it was directed that malls would not charge parking fee.

The matter will now be heard on September 27.

Aug 14, 2019