LESA draws up plan to improve power infra

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has prepared a five-year business plan of Rs 10000 million to improve power supply in the state capital.

The plan for 2019-24 has been sent to the state government by LESA after the approval of Madhyanchal discom officials.

Officials have proposed 23 new sub-stations in various areas of the city. Of these, 10 would come up in cis-Gomti and 13 in Trans Gomti areas.

As many as 600 new transformers would be installed all over the city, most of them in new areas, while the load of 750 would be increased, as per the plan.

The LESA would lay underground cables in 340 km area and change low tension lines in 1,200 km area of the city. It would also replace conventional lines with Aerial Bunch Conductors (ABC) to minimise chances of power theft and make supply safe in densely populated areas.

“The infrastructure is burdened with increasing number of connections. Every year, LESA is giving around 40,000 new connections. So we have to create new infrastructure for these 40,000 connections every year. At the same time, we also have to strengthen the existing infrastructure,” said Madhukar Varma, GM, LESA (Cis Gomti).

According to the business plan, the new infrastructure would be developed on the outskirts of the city while the existing infrastructure would be strengthened.

New cables would be laid in areas like Satrikh road, Dewa road, Tewariganj, Gomti Nagar extension, Takrohi, Kursi Road, Bakshi Ka Talab, Itaunja , Dubagga, Kakori, Para, Mohan Road, Hardoi road, Alambagh, Sarojini Nagar, Nadarganj, Banthara , Mansarovar colony, Ashiana and Telibagh.

Other areas like Hussainganj, Charbagh, Saadatganj, Nadan Mahal road, Chowk, Thakurganj, Chaupatia, Hussanbagh, Napier Road Colony, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Daliganj, Triveni Nagar, Mahanagar, Dandaiya, Nishatganj, Vikas Nagar and Jankipuram extension would also have new cables.

LESA officials said the load of around 750 transformers would be increased in Old City areas. Along with this, aerial bunch conductors would replace the conventional wires in almost 99% of the city.

