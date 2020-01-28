Light rain fails to clean up city air

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:38 IST

Gurugram The city received a spell of light rain on Tuesday morning, followed by another spell in the evening, recording 3.2mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Tuesday, according to the data recorded at the Palam observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials attributed the rain to a western disturbance. There is a possibility of light rain on Wednesday as well, according to the IMD officials.

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘poor’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with a score of 206, down from the previous day’s recording of 243. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to a marginal increase in wind speed.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. “The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in the lower-end of ‘very poor’ category on 30.01.2020,” as per the update.

Gurugram’s air quality, however, is expected to be in the ‘moderate’ category due to the influence of westerly winds. As per a CPCB forecast, air quality in Gurugram will remain in the ‘moderate’ category for the next three days.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday fell by two degrees, from Monday’s 22.2 degrees Celsius, to 20 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD data. The city’s minimum temperature increased to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, from nine degrees Celsius recorded the previous day.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall back to 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees on Wednesday, IMD officials said.

According to the traffic police, waterlogging was reported mainly in two areas — Kapdiwas Chowk and Bilaspur Chowk on National Highway-48 around 7.30pm — leading to mild traffic congestion.