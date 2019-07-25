Lightning kills 21 in two days in Ranchi

The unabated killing due to lightning in the state continued with 11 persons, including two minors, dying on Wednesday and the death toll rising to 21 in past two days, officials said.

Seven people died in Jamtara district, while two people died in Ranchi’s Chanho block and two in Ramgarh district on Wednesday. Five, including three school children, received injuries in different incidents.

Jamtara deputy commissioner (DC) Jatashankar Choudhary said, “We received death reports of seven people so far from Kusmapahadi, Karmatand and Bindapathar villages. The officials have been deputed to ascertain the exact cause of death.”

The five people died in Kusmapadadi village were identified as Ruplal Hembrom (20), Indrasen Hembrom (16), Sanjay Hembrom (9), Sushil Hembrom (19), and Parimal Marandi (35). The one injured in the incident was identified as Sarjan Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said Jamtara police station in-charge, Ajit Kumar.

Budhiya Hembrom , father of Ruplal and Indrasen said, “All six people, including my two sons went to take bath in a village stream around 1 pm. Sudden rains with lightning started around 1:30 PM. They took shelter under a small bridge at the stream, but lightning struck just near the bridge killing, five of them.”

In yet another incident, two people, identified as Biswa Oraon and Sunil Oraon, were killed by lightning in Ranchi’s Chanho block. The Chanho police station in-charge, Dileswar Oraon, said, “The two were working in their farm field. When rain lashed the area in the afternoon, they took refuge in a makeshift shelter in the field but lightning struck them.”

He said three school children of a primary school received injuries from lightning while returning from their school at Hanhath area under Chanho block.

In Ramgarh, two persons, identified as Churaman Mahto and Pankaj Mahto, were killed by lightning while two others Vinay Kumar and Kundan Kushwaha were injured in Chakor village.

Lightning has been the most lethal killer in the state over the years with at least 1,560 people dying in the last decade, according to the state disaster management department. Experts, however, say the numbers are much higher as several deaths in remote Jharkhand go unreported.

State disaster management joint secretary Manish Tiwary said, “They are compiling the casualty report of this year. However, as per the report of 2018-19, around 150 people have died due to lightning in Jharkhand.”

He said awareness was the only tool to minimise the casualties from lightning. “We have regularly been organising awareness programmes in villages and publishing dos and don’ts through various channels.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 01:39 IST