LIT removes encroachments in Model Town extension area

LIT removes encroachments in Model Town extension area

The drive conducted by the LIT left around 60 poor families homeless, which have been residing in the shanties for over two decades

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A JCB machine razing encroachments in Model Town extension area in presence of heavy police force in Ludhiana on Thursday
A JCB machine razing encroachments in Model Town extension area in presence of heavy police force in Ludhiana on Thursday(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) razed encroachments from around 1.25 acres of land in the Model town extension (part 1) area on Thursday amid heavy rainfall.

A heavy police force was deployed during the anti-encroachment drive to avoid any untoward incident. Last week, LIT executive engineer Jagdev Singh was manhandled when the trust made an attempt to raze the encroachments. The LIT officials also suspected that the encroachers might create a ruckus to avoid action.

The drive continued till evening and the LIT officials postponed the drive to vacate another chunk of land (1800 yards) in the same area after the residents and local Congress leaders claimed that the residents have proof of ownership. The residents have been given time to present ownership documents, otherwise, encroachments would be removed.

LIT chairman, Raman Balasubramaniam said, “The land has been encroached upon for over two decades and the shanties established at the site have been razed in a peaceful manner in presence of police force. Few residents claimed that they have ownership documents pertaining to a chunk of land and they have been given time to produce the documents, otherwise action would be taken against them.”

The LIT had made an attempt to raze the encroachments last week, but a resident Ravinder Sonu manhandled executive engineer Jagdev Singh. The situation went out of control and LIT had to postpone the drive. The police had booked Sonu and raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

Around 60 families left homeless

The drive conducted by the LIT left around 60 poor families homeless, which have been residing in the shanties for over two decades.

The labourers said they have nowhere to go to amid the pandemic and their goods and furniture, kept in open, would also get damaged due to rainfall.

One of the labourers, Rakesh said, “We are left homeless, and finding a place on rent amid the pandemic will prove to be a herculean task. We were living here for around 25 years.”

The labourers rued that they cannot even move back to their hometowns and would be forced to sleep on roads.

