Lko airport: From Feb 4 to 8, nearly 90 flights to be rescheduled

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:17 IST

Lucknow Airlines operating from Lucknow will have to reschedule their operations between February 4 and 8 due to the mega air show planned as part of Defence Expo-2020 in the state capital.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken this decision to create a safe zone for high-speed aircraft that can fly at 2,700 km per hour. It is expected that around 90 flights and 22,000 passengers would be affected during this period.

Fighter planes like Rafale, which India is soon going to acquire from France, F-35 Lightning II of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which US wants to sell to India, will be seen on Lucknow’s skyline during the expo.

Fighter jets – Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and helicopters like Chinook and Cheetah would also be flying from Lucknow airport and Bakshi Ka Talab airport.

“The air show would be among the major attractions of DefExpo, which is why such measures have been undertaken. The fighter planes participating in the show would take off and land at the CCS Airport,” said Sanjay Narain, spokesperson, AAI.

He said, “The runway is otherwise closed daily from 11.15am to 1pm but for the defense expo, the closure would be from 11am to 1.15pm. However, AAI has planned rescheduling of operations, if the air force demands closure for longer hours.”

The district administration and LMC authorities have ensured closure of all meat shops in the area for the given period.

“High-speed aircraft need to be protected from birds and that’s why AAI has decided to explode crackers to fly away birds from the place. Along CCS Airport-Vrindavan Colony stretch on Kanpur Road, people and vendors will not be able to purchase and sell meat and fish in the area till February 9,” he said.

Dr Arvind Rao, director, animal welfare (LMC) said: “The area has been declared a low-fly zone and the protocol involves closure of all meat shops in a seven-km radius of the airport to make it a bird-free zone as birds are often attracted by small meat pieces left by meat shops.”

