LLRMMC junior resident docs protest against colleague’s molestation

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:41 IST

Junior resident doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) on Saturday protested against a colleague’s alleged molestation by a senior doctor. A case against the senior doctor was lodged at the Medical College police station on the same day.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area Harimohan Singh said, “A woman junior doctor lodged a complaint against Dr Kapil Kumar Singh, accusing him of calling her to his residence on Saturday evening on the pretext of signing a paper. She said he then locked the door and misbehaved with her. We are investigating the charges.”

He also said that the accused had fled after the incident. “We are conducting raids to arrest the doctor but he has not been found so far,” said Singh.

Medical college principal Dr RS Gupta said that a four-member committee had been formed to probe into the allegations levelled at assistant professor Dr Kapil Kumar Singh, head of the ENT department.

Meanwhile, as the news of the alleged molestation spread on Saturday evening, around 200 doctors and students gathered in front of the residence of the accused and demanded strict action against him. They shouted slogans against the doctor and carried placards asking him to leave the college.

“Such incidents make it impossible to work. Therefore, not only do we demand strict action by the police but also by the college administration. We want the police to carry out an unbiased investigation and punish the culprit. The work environment should be safe,” said a male doctor of the surgical department.

The protest ended only after the CO and the college principal reached the spot and pacified the agitators. The students and the doctors returned to their residence in the wee hours of Sunday.