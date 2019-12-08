e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

LLRMMC junior resident docs protest against colleague’s molestation

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:41 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Junior resident doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) on Saturday protested against a colleague’s alleged molestation by a senior doctor. A case against the senior doctor was lodged at the Medical College police station on the same day.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area Harimohan Singh said, “A woman junior doctor lodged a complaint against Dr Kapil Kumar Singh, accusing him of calling her to his residence on Saturday evening on the pretext of signing a paper. She said he then locked the door and misbehaved with her. We are investigating the charges.”

He also said that the accused had fled after the incident. “We are conducting raids to arrest the doctor but he has not been found so far,” said Singh.

Medical college principal Dr RS Gupta said that a four-member committee had been formed to probe into the allegations levelled at assistant professor Dr Kapil Kumar Singh, head of the ENT department.

Meanwhile, as the news of the alleged molestation spread on Saturday evening, around 200 doctors and students gathered in front of the residence of the accused and demanded strict action against him. They shouted slogans against the doctor and carried placards asking him to leave the college.

“Such incidents make it impossible to work. Therefore, not only do we demand strict action by the police but also by the college administration. We want the police to carry out an unbiased investigation and punish the culprit. The work environment should be safe,” said a male doctor of the surgical department.

The protest ended only after the CO and the college principal reached the spot and pacified the agitators. The students and the doctors returned to their residence in the wee hours of Sunday.

top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities