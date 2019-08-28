LMC comes down hard on polythene, collects Rs 2.92L in fines

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:50 IST

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) collected Rs 2.92 lakh in fines in five anti-polythene drives conducted across the city on Wednesday.

Around 65.3 kg of polythene was seized from some establishments at Ashok Marg and Sapru Marg. A fine of Rs 1.21 lakh was slapped on them, which they paid on the spot.

Around 72 kg of polythene was seized from traders, shopkeepers and eateries in other drives.

Municipal commissioner Indrmani Tripathi said, “The drive against polythene would continue in the days to come. The state government has ordered a total ban on polythene. Repeat offenders could face imprisonment up to six months besides fine.”

He said, “Polythene bags below 50 microns and all plastic and thermocol items including cups and plates have been banned. We have carried out awareness drives in the markets and now it’s time for action. This has been communicated to manufacturers, wholesalers and traders of polythene bags. Now, they will have to face fine, if they violate the government order on plastic ban.”

“Everyone must understand that polythene is both indigestible and indestructible. As it is non-biodegradable, it causes environmental problem that’s why the state government has decided to ban it,” said the municipal commissioner.

Animals, especially cows consume polythene bags, as a result they die. Polythene bags dumped into the drains after use block the drainage system and our workers face a number of problems in cleaning the drains, he added.

Many people continue to serve food and tea in polythene bags. This plastic is known to release toxins, which is hazardous for human health and that’s why it’s being banned, said Pankaj Bhushan, environment engineer, LMC.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:50 IST