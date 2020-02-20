LMC slaps Rs 1L fine on three traders caught selling polythene

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:56 IST

LUCKNOW The special squad of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) caught three traders selling banned polythene from their shops in Nishatganj. The squad seized 1.40 quintal polythene from them and slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on them.

The LMC squad was led by in-charge of enforcement squad Colonel Satyendra Singh. They imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on trader Rajkumar, from whom 20 kg polythene was recovered. A fine of Rs 50,000 was slapped on polythene trader RK Chandra for keeping stock of 100kg polythene while another trader Salman was fined Rs 25,000 for keeping a stock of 20kg polythene.

According to municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “Use of polythene is banned by the state government. So, it is expected that traders support the LMC in its drive of making Lucknow a polythene- free city.”

Since February 15, the LMC has realised Rs 3.35 lakh in fines from polythene traders.

