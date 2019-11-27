e-paper
Loan seeker ends life after bank officials allegedly ask for bribe

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man hanged himself from a tree outside his house after bank officials withheld the loan amount and allegedly asked for a bribe in Farrukhabad on Wednesday, according to a complaint that the victim’s family filed with the police.

Before taking the extreme step, the man, resident of Pipariyapur, posted four videos in which he was seen begging the bank officials for a loan and threatening to commit suicide.

Farrukhabad district magistrate Manvendra Singh said preliminary investigation by the manager of the lead bank, Bank of India in the district, revealed the loan had been sanctioned but the money was not being released.

“I have instituted an inquiry into this case by city magistrate Ratan Priya. She will submit her report in seven days,” he said.

The family of the victim late Wednesday night submitted a complaint with the Kotwali police station against the manager and field officer of Aryavrat Grameen Bank, Narayanpur branch. Police hadn’t registered the complaint till late night and despite efforts, the station house officer was not available for comment.

The victim was a welder and wanted to open his own shop. He had applied for a loan of Rs 5 lakh (Rs 500,000) under the Prime Minister’s self-employment scheme eight months ago.

According to the complaint, his loan was sanctioned on November 15, 2019, but the money was not transferred to his account. The complaint alleged that the manager and the field officer asked for Rs 50,000 in bribe.

The welder, who was perturbed, was found hanging from the tree outside his house.

The complaint mentions that he posted videos on his social media account in which he is seen arguing with one bank official if they did not want to clear his loan why wasted his so much of time.

“You should have not done that , okay I am leaving,” he could be heard saying to the field officer, who is also purportedly seen in the video.

The district magistrate said the posting of videos in which he (the welder) even threatened to commit suicide had come to his notice.

The inquiry by the city magistrate would look into this aspect specifically, he said.

