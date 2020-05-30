e-paper
Cities / Lodhi Club party row: Security supervisor slams claims made by executive members, writes to Ludhiana DC

Lodhi Club party row: Security supervisor slams claims made by executive members, writes to Ludhiana DC

Alleging that his services were terminated when he tried to record the incident on his mobile phone, the supervisor demanded that the DC should ensure his safety and reinstate him at the club.

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 01:15 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Slamming the claims of seven executive members of Lodhi Club that only an official meeting was held on the premises amid lockdown on Sunday, the club’s security supervisor Harvinder Singh has alleged that a party was organised and liquor was also served.

In a complaint sent to deputy commissioner-cum-club president Pradeep Agrawal via post, Singh has stated that a party was organised and members also took away liquor/beer cartons from the club.

Alleging that his services were terminated when he tried to record the incident on his mobile phone, Singh, a resident of Gujjarwal village, demanded that the DC should ensure his safety and reinstate him as the security supervisor of the club.

When contacted, Singh said, “I was deputed at the club when the seven executive members came on Sunday afternoon. They had lunch that was brought from outside and then they asked the staff to serve liquor. The party continued till 5pm and the members asked two staff members to keep the liquor/beer cartons in the cars of three members through the back gate. As the members had no gate pass or bill for the liquor, I made a video with my mobile.”

Singh had alleged that after the members came to know about the video through a staff member, they summoned him inside the hall and abused him. “They snatched my phone and returned it after deleting the videos the next day. When I contacted my security officer, he said my services were no longer required,” Singh added.

The club had landed in a controversy after an audio surfaced on the internet wherein two members of the club were discussing about the party.

On Wednesday, an internal inquiry was submitted to the DC by club general secretary Nitin Mahajan. “The facts stated by the supervisor in his letter are in complete contradiction to the claims made by the executive members. A few staff members also gave their statement that no liquor was served, but the letter has raised doubts. The members claimed the 109 beer bottles taken out were expired,” he said.

Mahajan and two women executive members did not go to the club that day. Despite multiple attempts, DC Agrawal could not be reached for comments.

