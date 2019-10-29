Loni, Sanjay Nagar have highest AQI in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:42 IST

Ghaziabad: With the air quality index (AQI), a scale used by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to measure pollution, recorded at all four monitoring stations across Ghaziabad spiking to ‘severe’ category, an analysis of pollution data since October 15 has indicated that Loni is the most polluted spot in Ghaziabad, while Indirapuram remained the least polluted.

October 15 has been taken as the start date as that was when agencies started implementing emergency measures under the graded response action plan (Grap).

While on Tuesday, the AQI at Vasundhara was 451, Sanjay Nagar 449, Loni 444 and Indirapuram 439. From October 15 to October 29, the average AQI (at 4pm) for Loni was 322, while that of Sanjay Nagar was 320, Vasundhara 304, and Indirapuram 290.

“Loni and Sanjay Nagar have been areas of concern due to prevailing local conditions. Loni town has rampant issue of garbage fires, road dust and pollution generated from e-waste dumps, besides illegal factories. On Tuesday, too, our teams carried out drives in Loni. The Grap measures are already in place, but are proving insufficient,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP pollution control board, said.

Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar had also shot a letter to the district magistrate, asking him to act against offenders.

“The pollution has been high in Loni and it brings a bad name to the town. There are issues of lack of resources with the local body, besides road dust, open construction material and presence of illegal factories. We are working closely with officials and taking up drives to abate the pollution,” Gurjar said.

According to UPPCB, a major drive was carried out in Loni on Tuesday and 40 units engaged in illegal e-waste recovery, which were using furnaces, were dismantled.

“At the Sanjay Nagar station, a gas plant with a generator set and an open bus stand nearby are causing a spike in readings. As a result of the high readings from these two stations, the overall reading of Ghaziabad is higher,” Sharma said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 20:42 IST