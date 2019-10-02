Lounge bar fined ₹1 lakh for serving liquor to underage students in Chandigarh

cities

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the Ministry of Bar Exchange (also known by its acronym MOBE) on Tuesday, taking cognisance of a Hindustan Times report published on August 28.

The report had highlighted that underage students were served liquor during a freshers’ party at the lounge bar situated at Elante Mall. The party was organised by a student outfit in the run up to the recently concluded elections at Panjab University and its affiliated colleges.

According to the Punjab Excise Act, 1915, which is applicable in Chandigarh, liquor cannot be served to people below the age of 25 years.

Following, the HT report, the department had issued a show-cause notice to MOBE last month.

“MOBE submitted its reply on September 19. It was found unsatisfactory. As this was their first violation, a fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed. If the lounge bar is found repeating the offence, its liquor licence can be cancelled,” said Rakesh Popli, additional excise and taxation commissioner.

Meanwhile, the department has also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on James Plaza Hotel, Sector 17, for possessing liquor bottles without the mandatory hologram.

‘A welcome move’

Welcoming the decision, Harman Singh Sidhu of Arrivesafe, an NGO working on stopping liquor abuse, said: “Normally the department turns a blind eye to pubs and bars serving liquor to underage people. The sad part is the department woke up only after HT exposed the rampant practice. The imposing of the fine should serve a stern message to pubs and bars to not serve liquor in violation of excise rules, particularly, to underage students.”

Kanupriya, former president of Panjab University Campus Student Council, said: “Fine and punishments in such cases supplement a change, but primarily I feel there is a need to strengthen an alternative political model to eradicate this politics of money and muscle power in student elections.”

In recent years, there has been an increase in the trend of such parties in local bars and clubs. Most student outfits opt for such events as they are cheaper than outstation trips that were earlier held to lure students. Even on the other days, there is hardly any check on bars to prevent underage drinking.

“Chandigarh is an education hub. Students have become a vulnerable target for bars. Checking of the age proof remains a sham. Stricter implementation of excise laws is required. Excise officials should scan CCTV footage on a daily basis and conduct frequent raids,” said advocate Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, who is associated with drug-related cases in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

