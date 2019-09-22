Love for all and hatred for none, say delegates at peace symposium in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:13 IST

Learn to love and help people whenever they are facing any problems, said Sindhutai Sapkal, social worker, at a peace symposium held in the city, on Saturday.

The symposium was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, at Fairfield by Marriot Hotel, Kharadi-Mundhwa road to spread the message of ‘love for all and hatred for none.’ The event was attended by various delegates and religious leaders, who came under one roof to express and endorse the idea of universal brotherhood and peace.

Sapkal emphasised on spreading the message of peace at homes which would automatically translate in attaining peace across the world.

Shabnam Asthana, director, Empowered Solutions and ex-professor of NDA, special guest at the programme spoke on the theme of the event.

Bhanu Pratap Barge (Retd), assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, who was the guest of honour at the event spoke about real life problems in attaining peace and how they can be tackled.

Haleem Khan Shahid, missionary incharge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Pune, spoke at length on the Islamic teachings and quoted verses from the Holy Quran that convey the message of attaining peace, harmony and universal brotherhood by being diverse, but inclusive.

Ashfaq Ahmad Tahir, representative, Ahmadiyya Muslim community Pune, spoke on understanding human values and the need to spread the message of ‘love for all and hatred for none’ from the perspective of Islam and writings of the founder of Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

