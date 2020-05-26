Low customer turnout marks first day of market reopening in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:53 IST

Even as the markets in Ghaziabad reopened after a gap of two months, most shops in the trans-Hindon areas witnessed a low turnout of customers on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the first day when the markets in the areas resumed sales after the district administration eased the restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

On May 22, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had directed that certain markets, out of a total of 34, will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while others will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He had also given two days to shop owners to finish cleaning and sanitization work.

“As per our estimates, only 10 to 15% customers as compared to normal days arrived for shopping today and purchased items of regular use like shoes, slippers, readymade clothes, fans, coolers, etc. However, customers stayed away from shops selling snacks and other food items,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti, Indirapuram.

“The timing is also a cause of concern as markets have been allowed to open only from 10am to 5pm, while during the summers most people prefer to arrive in the evenings. So, the sales will be affected largely,” Gupta said.

The markets in Indirapuram, Vaishali, Sahibabad, Bajaria, Gandhi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Turab Nagar, among others, will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The markets allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday are the ones located in Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Raj Nagar District Centre, Kavi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar Extension, Navyug Market, Ambedkar Road and those in Delta colonies of Ramprastha, Brij Vihar, Surya Nagar and Chander Nagar.

Shop owners like RK Agrawal who runs a tiles store in Indirapuram’s Gyan Khand, said that there was no business at all on Tuesday.

“The summer heat is taking a toll and alternate day opening of markets is also a concern. It is because a customer takes days to decide about purchasing non-essential items. Nowadays, people have less money in hand. So, most of them only prefer purchasing essential items. As per my estimates, it will take another six months for markets to pick up,” he added.

The market association of Vaishali said that there was about 40% turnout of customers on Tuesday.

“The sweet shops also opened and owners were relieved as the administration has allowed opening of such shops on all six days. The shop owners made arrangements for social distancing and provided sanitizer to customers. Even some district administration officers arrived in the market for inspection. However, the closure of border affected opening of shops as a number of owners stay in Delhi,” said Sanjay Rastogi, president of Vaishali Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

According to Rastogi, the locality has about 600 to 700 shops in market areas.

However, in city areas, the turnout of customers in markets was high as compared to the trans-Hindon areas.

“The customers turned out in large numbers despite heat wave conditions. Our market witnessed a footfall of about 60-65% as compared to normal days. People were a bit confused whether to move out to markets or not, as markets are generally closed on Tuesday in Ghaziabad. This is why many customers might not have come for shopping,” said Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Turab Nagar Vyapar Mandal.

Some residents were seen buying daily use items in Vaishali and other markets.

“The markets have reopened after two months. So, I came to purchase garments, cosmetics and kitchen items. The rest of items I purchased online during the lockdown days. Due the heat wave, I made only specific purchases,” said Pooja Negi, a resident of Vaishali.

Neelam Verma, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said, “I went out to buy T-shirts for my children and some readymade garments for summer. I have used face mask and also carried a sanitizer bottle. The shopping was time taking due to social distancing precautions.”

According to the official estimates, the Ghaziabad city has a presence of about 1.5-2 lakh shops, including standalone and those in market areas.

“We have deployed team of inspectors to do rounds in markets. The overall customer turnout was low at about 10%. It was very low in areas like Indirapuram and Vaishali. However, the shop owners were particular about social distancing initiatives and sanitizers were made available at shops for customers,” said Rajesh Kumar, district labour commissioner.

“The timing of closing of shops cannot be extended now as the movement is not allowed from 7pm to 7am as per the lockdown guidelines,” he added.