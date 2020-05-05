e-paper
Home / Cities / LPG delivery man robbed of ₹19,500, mobile phone in Ludhiana

LPG delivery man robbed of ₹19,500, mobile phone in Ludhiana

42-year-old was returning to the gas agency after delivering LPG cylinder

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
While two men restrained the victim, the third threatened to kill him with a sharo-edged weapon.
While two men restrained the victim, the third threatened to kill him with a sharo-edged weapon.(Representative photo/HT)
         

In the fourth such attack on LPG delivery men during the Covid-19 curfew since March 23, a 42-year-old man was robbed of Rs 19,500 by three motorcycle-borne men on Monday.

The victim, Vijay Yadav, told the police that he was returning to the gas agency after delivering LPG cylinders to customers.

When he reached near Ajit Nagar, three men blocked his way and demanded the cash he was carrying. “When I resisted, two of them restrained me, while the third man threatened to kill me with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused then fled after snatching the Rs. 19,500 I had and my mobile phone,” he alleged.

He immediately informed the Salem Tabri police, who have registered a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said they were scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

NOT A FIRST

APRIL 19: An employee of a gas agency was robbed of Rs 8,000 by motorcycle-borne miscreants on Chuharpur Road.

APRIL 8: Rs 10,500 in cash were snatched near Mukand Singh Nagar.

MARCH 31: Two men on a motorcycle robbed an LPG delivery man at gunpoint on the Kakowal Road. Before this robbery, the accused had attempted to rob another delivery man, who had managed to flee to safety.

