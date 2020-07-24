e-paper
Lt Gen Saini visits his alma mater in Kapurthala

The officer said that he is proud to be part of a school where each cadet is nurtured, cared for and persona sculpted to make him a confident person, ready to explore diverse opportunities offered by the world.

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Lt Gen SK Saini at Sainik School, Kapurthala.
         

The Vice-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General SK Saini on Thursday visited his alma mater, Sainik School, Kapurthala. He was received by Major General Balwinder Singh, Chief of Staff, HQ 11 Corps, Brigadier Deepak Sheoran, station commander, Kapurthala Military Station, and Col Vikas Mohan, principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala.

Saini said that Sainik School, Kapurthala, has been instrumental in producing innumerable intellectuals and warriors who have reached the zenith of their careers across diverse professions and the school's contribution to the defence forces and the nation has been praiseworthy.

Saini said that Sainik School, Kapurthala, has been instrumental in producing innumerable intellectuals and warriors who have reached the zenith of their careers across diverse professions and the school’s contribution to the defence forces and the nation has been praiseworthy.

He congratulated and applauded the school authorities and the staff for the quantum jump in the improved result of the UPSC NDA written exam wherein 29 of its cadets qualified the UPSC NDA Written Exam, NDA 144th Course and 10 cadets qualified the SSB.

He also congratulated the school as one of its alumni Lt Akashdeep Singh Dhillon bagged the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ at the recently held passing-out parade at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

