Lucknow Metro celebrates 2 yrs of successful commercial ops

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:10 IST

Outstanding employees of LMRC honoured with MD’s Gold and Silver medals. The medals carried a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively along with a certificate of appreciation

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) honoured it outstanding employees with medals during a function to mark two years of successful commercial operations of Metro services.

The occasion was celebrated as ‘Lucknow Metro Diwas’ at the auditorium of Centre of Excellence for Training at Transport Nagar depot on Thursday.

Deputy chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was the chief guest of the programme while Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, ministry of housing and urban development, was also present along with senior Metro officials.

A book, ‘Lucknow by Metro’, was unveiled by the deputy chief minister on the occasion. MD’s Gold and MD’s Silver medals were awarded to the best performing staff associated with Metro project, Metro operations and Metro maintenance.

In the best Metro Project staff category, MD’s Gold medal was awarded to Amit Kumar, manager (civil) while the MD’s Silver medal was given to Santosh Kumar Nirala, junior engineer.

Similarly, the gold medal in the Best Operation and Rolling Stock category was awarded to Vinit Shukla, station controller while the silver medal was bagged by Saurabh Srivastava, junior engineer, rolling Stock.

In the maintenance category added for the first time, Kunak Shukla, senior section engineer, signaling & telecom won the MD’s Gold medal while Sudama Kumar, junior engineer, P-way was felicitated with MD’s Silver medal.

The MD’s Gold medal and MD’s Silver medal carried a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

Moreover, the best kept and maintained Metro Station Award was given to the ‘Hazratganj Metro Station’ for 2018-19. The operational staff of Hazratganj was given a memento, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 in recognition of their outstanding performance.

“We should continue to be a role model in the mass rapid transit system (MRTS). This day is dedicated to Lucknowites for their support and cooperation during this journey of two glorious years, which has added 1.5 crore passengers along the way,” said Kumar Keshav, managing director, LMRC.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said the state government will soon take a decision on the second phase of Lucknow Metro.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:10 IST