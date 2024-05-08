10 UP seats see 57.34% voter turnout in phase-3

LUCKNOW A turnout of 57.34% was recorded in 10 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission. The figure inched closer to 59.92% witnessed on the same seats in 2019 elections. A polling official compares the photograph of a woman with her identity card before allowing her to cast her vote during the third round of voting in the six-week-long general election, in Agra on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

The first phase of 2024 elections in eight parliamentary constituencies saw a 5% decline in voter turnout in comparison to 2019 elections on the same seats. In phase-1 polling on April 4, the turnout was 61.11% whereas in 2019 the turnout in eight constituencies was 66.37%.

The story was no different in the second phase polling (April 26) on eight Lok Sabha seats. There was a 6.71% decline in turnout in 2024 polls in comparison to 2019. In 2024 election, 55.19% voter turnout was recorded whereas the 2019 election saw 61.90% turnout in eight LS constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout recorded in phase-3 in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies till 9pm was 62.81% in Sambhal, 55.36% in Hathras, 53.99% in Agra, 57.09% in Fatehpur Sikri, 58.22% in Firozabad, 58.59% in Mainpuri, 59.17% in Etah, 54.05% in Budaun, 57.08% in Aonla and 57.88% in Bareilly. There was a 2.58% dip in turnout for 2024 polls in comparison to 2019.

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said the elections were conducted peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident. Election Commission officials said the updation of polling data was continuing in various constituencies and the poll percentage may increase slightly.

The fall in voter turnout in the first two phases had dampened the spirits of political parties. BJP leaders exuded confidence that their supporters came to the booths to vote and supporters of the opposition maintained distance. Opposition parties hit back, alleging that BJP supporters did not turn up at the polling booths leading to a decline in polling percentage.

The fierce contest between the BJP and SP in the third phase drew the supporters to polling booths. The SP mobilised its cadre to secure victory in its stronghold while the BJP also motivated its booth level workers to increase poll percentage with senior leaders holding series of meetings of election management committees in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, said SK Singh, a political observer.

In the 2019 election, the BJP had bagged eight out of 10 LS seats, giving a jolt to SP on seats that were considered impregnable forts. The SP managed to win merely two seats. Now, the prestige of the Yadav family was at stake as three members of the family were in fray from Mainpuri, Firozabad and Budaun constituencies. Top SP leaders - Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and other members of the Yadav family campaigned in the constituencies to charge up party workers. Since morning, long queues of voters were witnessed in constituencies located in Yadav land, said Singh. A scuffle between BJP and SP workers was witnessed on Sambhal, Mainpuri, Budaun and Firozabad seats where the BJP and SP were locked in a tough contest.

To give a push to voter turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had made elaborate arrangements in view of the heatwave conditions.

Chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said district election officers were directed to make arrangements of shade, drinking water, toilets and signages at polling booths.

Chairs and benches were arranged for the elderly, women and physically challenged people to sit. Adequate ORS and medical kits were also provided to paramedical staff and Asha workers at polling booths. Police and security personnel had been trained to behave courteously and cooperatively with voters, he said. During polling, the booth level officers were present at helpdesks set up near polling booths with alphabetical roll locator voter list to assist voters. For PWD (disabled) voters, arrangements of wheelchair and volunteers had been made at polling booths, he said.