100 days of Yogi government 2.0: PM Modi’s visits give a boost to double engine regime
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers on the night of May 16 to impart lessons in good governance was one of the high points of the Yogi government 2.0. This was the first time any prime minister met the entire Uttar Pradesh council of ministers for an interaction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting Uttar Pradesh regularly since the Yogi government 2.0 was sworn in on March 25. He did not speak at the oath-taking ceremony.
On May 16, Modi shared mantras on good governance with the Uttar Pradesh ministers before having dinner with them and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens,” he said on twitter.
At the brainstorming session with the ministers, Modi said that only good governance opens the way to power. He also reportedly told the U.P. cabinet that there was no time left for any rest and that everyone should start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He congratulated Yogi on the improved law and order in the state. Modi also asked the ministers to spend the maximum possible time in their constituencies and to implement the programmes of the central and the state governments.
“PM Modi’s frequent visits in the first 100 days, with more now scheduled in the next few weeks, epitomises the coordination between the Centre and the state,” said a senior state government official.
It is this coordination that the BJP calls “double-engine ki sarkaar” (double engine government with the same party in power at the Centre and in the state).
On July 1, the Uttar Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) for operations and maintenance of five airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra and Shravasti.
This was the most recent event signifying Centre-state coordination.
Before this, on June 24, four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari’s residence in New Delhi to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. All this has happened within the first 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0.
On June 3, Modi attended the UP ground-breaking ceremony 3.0 in Lucknow. In an attempt to attract industrialists and entrepreneurs to Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Uttar Pradesh will become India’s driving force in 10 years and promised all support to them.
“I assure you; we will continue to carry out reforms wherever needed for the development of Uttar Pradesh and making India self-reliant,” Modi said while digitally launching 1406 projects for investment of over ₹80,000 crore at the ceremony in Lucknow.
“Uttar Pradesh’s bright future will make your future brighter. This is a win-win situation. We are for development with our policies, decisions, intentions and nature (swabhav). We will be with you in every effort and support you in your endeavours. Join the journey of the state’s development with all enthusiasm…. Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century and the state will become India’s driving force in 10 years,” he said.
After three visits to Lucknow and to Kushinagar in the first 100 days, PM Modi is now scheduled to pay a visit to Varanasi this week.
HIGH POINTS
March 25: PM Modi attends swearing-in ceremony of Yogi government 2.0 in Lucknow.
May 16: PM Modi shares mantras on good governance with Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow. Earlier the same day, the PM visits Mahanirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
JUN 3: PM Modi graces third groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, digitally launches projects.
June 24: Four Union ministers, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assemble in New Delhi to give a major push to projects for Mathura-Vrindavan region
July 1: U.P. govt signs MoU with AAI for operations and maintenance of five airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra and Shravasti.
-
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
-
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
-
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
-
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
-
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
