100th kidney transplant carried out at Lucknow’s Lohia Institute

The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences conducted its 100th kidney transplant on Thursday. The transplant programme at the institute began on December 14, 2017.

“The 100th transplant was done on a 26-year-old man and the donor was his 45-year-old mother,” said Dr Alok Srivastava, of the department of urology. The transplant programme also has Dr Ishwar Ram Dhayal, Dr Sanjeet Singh along with Dr Namrata Rao and Dr Abhilash Chandra.

“We have been conducting only live donor transplant surgeries since December 2017. We have two operating theatres and efforts are being made to increase the number of OTs to four so that more operations can be conducted,” said Dr Ishwar Ram Dhayal.

Initially, doctors from the PGI came to Lohia Institute for a few transplant surgeries and the number was few. Transplant operations are also done at PGI. Later, transplant operations were done by doctors here and their number too went up. In 2019, 50 transplants were done. In 2020 due to the pandemic the number of transplant surgeries remained low, but efforts have started to increase their numbers now.

Dr Abhilash Chandra said, “We are conducting 2 to 3 transplants every month and we hope to increase the number to at least one a week.”

A majority of the patients who underwent transplant surgery come for follow up as directed. Doctors guide them for a healthy life after transplant. Doctors said that since transplant patients are immune-compromised, they need to follow the advice of medication and diet for a long and comfortable life.