11 kin of corona warriors get appointment letters

Minister of urban development Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’, on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to the dependants of corona warriors who died while serving the community during the first and the second Covid-19 wave.

Speaking on the occasion Tandon said, “During the last one year, 40 LMC workers had died, out of which appointment letters were given to dependents of 11 workers. For the appointment of rest of the corona warriors’ kins, the process is on. The LMC has released all the funds of the employees who lost their lives while fighting corona.”

He said, “The LMC employees have contributed to cleaning of the city, sanitization work, distribution of medicines in containment zones and some of them lost their lives while saving lives of others. The state government is committed to the welfare of such employees. Now, it’s the duty of the state government to reward their families for their outstanding work during the pandemic.”

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who was present on the occasion, said many LMC employees were infected with corona; some are still down with infection and are in the process of recovery. “LMC has been writing for the release of a compensation of ₹50 lakh announced by the state government to the family of those workers who died while serving during the pandemic. Some of the LMC workers have received the compensation amount but some are still waiting for it.”

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi and other senior officials of LMC were also present on the occasion.