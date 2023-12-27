close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 1,300 artisans get craft, banking, e-commerce lessons at ODOP training programme

1,300 artisans get craft, banking, e-commerce lessons at ODOP training programme

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 27, 2023 06:04 AM IST

This year, 10-day training programmes for zari-zardozi, chikankari, pottery, tailoring, metal carving, wood carving and more were conducted across districts.

Over 1,300 beneficiaries of the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana attended an ODOP (One District One Product) training programme that concluded at the UP Institute of Design and Research (UPIDR) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Jitendra Singh, the minister of state for science and technology and the chief guest, was presented with a number of handcrafted mementos made by artisans from across U.P.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UPIDR director Pranjal Yadav said trainees were not only taught about crafts, but also banking, e-commerce and how to navigate the market. “ODOP training programmes provide for training, tool kits, and bank loans, and even help the artisans keep track of national and international trends and influences to help them keep up with the times,” he added.

This year, 10-day training programmes for zari-zardozi, chikankari, pottery, tailoring, metal carving, wood carving and more were conducted across districts.

Singh said the Vishwakarma scheme ensured that future generations of artisans continued the family legacy without the plight of an uncertain income. “The VSSY and the MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) schemes have created an environment for artisans wherein they can take significant loans without having to put up any collaterals...” he added. Singh further stressed that India had taken strides in empowering the artisan communities as local handicraft products had reached overseas.

UPIDR chairperson Kshipra Shukla praised the minister for boosting the morale of the hundreds of artisans who were in attendance at the programme.

Picture caption: (From left) Kshipra Shukla (chairperson, UPIDR), Jitendra Singh (Minister of State for Science and Technology), and Pranjal Yadav (director, UPIDR) at the closing ceremony of an ODOP training programme, in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out