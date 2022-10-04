1,438 convictions in Pocso cases in last 6 months: UP govt

LUCKNOW In the last six months, Pocso courts across UP have convicted 1,438 criminals, and in 21 such cases, trial was completed in less than a month, said the state government.

As part of the government’s policy to bring the accused to justice in cases related to crime against children and women, the DGP headquarter, prosecution directorate and officials of the state government are carrying out weekly monitoring of such cases.

District judges are also regularly monitoring the progress of cases related to crime against children and women.

In the last six months, 4,175 criminals were convicted in cases related to crime against women, said the state government.

According to ADG (prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey, out of 1,438 convictions by Pocso courts, 206 were life sentences, 513 convicts were awarded more than 10 years’ prison term and 719 less than 10 years sentence.

In 2,737 convictions in cases of heinous crime against women, 250 were life sentences, 528 convicts were awarded more than 10 years of prison term and 1,959 convicts were awarded less than 10 years of sentence.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Uttar Pradesh stood first in the country in 2021 with 59.1% conviction rate in crime against women.

In 2021 in UP, 6,211 criminals were convicted for crime against women. Out of this, 36 convicts got death penalty, 1,296 got life sentence, 1203 got 10 years or more prison term and 3,676 got less than 10 years of sentence.