156 colleges in queue for affiliation with PRSU

PRAYAGRAJ: Applications have been received from 156 colleges spread across the four districts of Prayagraj division, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur for affiliation with Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhayya) State University-Prayagraj. PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT FILE)

The last date of application for securing affiliation of new courses or subjects (except BEd course) has been fixed as April 10. The application process for affiliation of new colleges has, however, now been completed, as per varsity officials. An inspection board has been constituted at the initial level by the university which will inspect the colleges and submit a report based on which the decision will be taken whether or not to grant affiliation .

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The process of affiliation would be completed by May 2024, so that new admissions could be taken in June-July 2024, officials maintained.

According to PRSU registrar Sanjay Kumar, an online inspection board will be constituted by the university by April 15 to look into all recognition-related cases. The report will be presented by the inspection board on May 10. Online affiliation will be provided by the university till May 31. The last date to appeal to the state government against the decision taken by the university regarding affiliation has been fixed as June 10. The last date for disposing of the appeal at the government level has been fixed as June 25.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh. It was set up in 2016. The university has a total of 703 colleges -- including 373 colleges in Prayagraj, 79 in Kaushambi, 80 in Fatehpur and 171 in Pratapgarh district -- affiliated to it. About 5 lakh students are studying in colleges affiliated with the university.

In a recent development, the university administration has directed to create Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs of all the students in accordance with the initiative of the Union education ministry to provide a specialised identification system designed for all students in India.

Complete details of the students’ academic record, performance in sports activities and awards will be recorded on this ID. There will be columns for the IDs in the students’ admission and examination forms too.

This means that now non-academic achievements of these students will also get reflected in their online records along with their academic achievements. Under the New National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020, Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID was made by the university under ‘one student, one ID’. Now, instructions have been given to all colleges of the varsity located in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi to create APAAR IDs of the students as well. The IDs will be linked to the Aadhaar number of the students too.