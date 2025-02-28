15-day special cleanliness drive begins at Mahakumbh mela area

In line with the vision to help the Sangam banks regain its pristine status following the end of Mahakumbh-2025, a 15-day special cleanliness drive was launched in the mela area on Friday. Cleaning of mela area underway at Sangam banks in Prayagraj on February 28. (HT photo)

During the formal conclusion of the Mahakumbh on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honoured sanitation workers for their relentless service and directed officials to ensure that the Mela ground remains clean.

The drive is being spearheaded by officer on special duty (Mahakumbh) Akanksha Rana, with Swachhata Mitras and Ganga Sewa Doots participating in restoring the sanctity of the mela site.

Over the next 15 days, Sangam ghats, mela ground roads and permanent as well as temporary infrastructure will be thoroughly cleaned, said Rana.

As the world’s largest human congregation, the Mahakumbh witnessed over 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam. In keeping with the commitment to a clean and divine Mahakumbh, more than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the mega event.

“To sustain this cleanliness even after Mahakumbh, the need for continued sanitation efforts in and around the Prayagraj region, ensuring that pilgrims visiting after the festival can experience a clean and sacred environment is now underway,” said Rana.

The campaign will focus on thorough cleaning of the Sangam ghats, Mahakumbh mela rounds, temples, and roads, she added.

“Additionally, 1.5 lakh temporary toilets installed during the festival will be dismantled and removed. All waste generated during the festival is being systematically processed and disposed of at Baswar plant in Naini,” said Rana.

Furthermore, temporary pipelines, streetlights besides tents and pavilions are also being dismantled as part of the drive. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is actively working to enhance greenery and sanitation in the city.