15-day ‘water conservation campaign’ begins in UP schools today

To sensitize students about water conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to link its ‘Water conservation campaign’ (Jal Pakhwada) with schools. (Pic for representation only)

Under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, a ‘Jal Pakhwada’ (Water Fortnight) will be organised in all schools and educational institutions across the state from April 16 to 30, a spokesperson said.

Through this initiative, lakhs of students will not only become aware of water conservation but will also actively shoulder the responsibility of saving water. This initiative aims to transform water conservation into a mandatory obligation driven by public participation—a movement poised to create a far-reaching impact, starting from school classrooms and extending to the entire society.

A key feature of this campaign is its monitoring mechanism. Online reporting of daily activities has been made mandatory for all schools. Schools are required to upload details regarding the number of participants, descriptions of activities, and accompanying photos or videos via a dedicated tracker system.

To ensure accountability, district-level basic education officers have been designated as nodal officers for this purpose.

‘Water Pledge’ during school prayer assemblies

During the ‘Jal Pakhwada,’ schools will be developed as hubs for water conservation activities. As part of this initiative, workshops on the subject of water conservation will be organised, ensuring the active participation of the Jal Nigam (Water Corporation), the Panchayati Raj Department, the Basic Education Department, and the Health Department.

Additionally, a ‘Water Pledge’ will be administered daily during school prayer assemblies, and information related to water conservation will be disseminated among students and parents to ensure the campaign effectively reaches every household.

To ensure the active participation of students, competitions involving essay writing, debates, quizzes, painting, and other creative activities will be organised with the aim of fostering sensitivity and responsibility towards water conservation among them.

A special drive will be carried out in every school to clean drinking water sources and water storage facilities. The quality of drinking water will be tested through the laboratories of the Water Corporation, and necessary purification measures will be ensured.

Additionally, the initiative incorporates the organization of photo exhibitions on the theme of water conservation within schools, as well as dialogues between students and parents and public awareness activities.