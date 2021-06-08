Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 16 dead, around 30 injured as bus collides with three-wheeler in UP's Kanpur
As many as 16 people died in the accident that took place on Tuesday nigh in UP's Kanpur.(Sourced)
As many as 16 people died in the accident that took place on Tuesday nigh in UP's Kanpur.(Sourced)
lucknow news

16 dead, around 30 injured as bus collides with three-wheeler in UP's Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and instructed the officials concerned to be present on the spot and provide all possible help.
READ FULL STORY
Reported by Haidar Naqvi | Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:23 PM IST

As many as 16 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in collided with a three-wheeler light carriage vehicle at Sachendi locality in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday.

The injured have been taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to police, the death toll could rise further as many of those who were injured were stated to be in a critical condition.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and instructed the officials concerned to be present on the spot and provide all possible help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh kanpur police
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.