16 students fall unconscious after gas leak at Hardoi school; probe ordered

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the children. (Pic for representation) According to officials, strong odour pervaded the school premises, prompting several children to panic and run out of their classrooms LUCKNOW At least 16 students fell unconscious following a suspected gas leak at a private school in Sandila town of Hardoi district on Thursday. The affected children were rushed to two private hospitals, from where one was referred to Lucknow for advanced care, officials confirmed.

District magistrate, Hardoi, Anunay Jha said a probe had been ordered and assured strict action once the cause of the leak is confirmed. Initial findings indicated that the leak, either of gas or some chemical, occurred from the school laboratory,

According to officials, a strong odour pervaded the school premises, prompting several children to panic and run out of their classrooms. They said teachers immediately evacuated classrooms and informed parents and the administration. DM Anunay Jha and SP Ashok Kumar Meena reached the spot along with other officials and also met the children undergoing treatment.

Jha said around 16 students were affected in the incident but all were stable. "One child has been referred to the King George's Medical University in Lucknow. The source of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained. Necessary legal action will follow after the inquiry," he added.