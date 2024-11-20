16 years on, 13 poles stand to endanger lives in Gomti Nagar

LUCKNOW: Even after 16 years since the area was handed over to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in 2008, a stretch of road in Gomti Nagar has turned into a death trap for commuters. As many as 13 electric poles, installed in the middle of the one-kilometer stretch between Viram Khand 5 and Vineet Khand, continue to pose a significant threat, particularly during dense fog and nighttime travel. Electric poll in the middle of the road at Viram Khand-5 area of Gomti Nagar (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The road, a crucial link to the Shaheed Path underpass, is frequented by residents and officials but suffers from poor design and inadequate lighting. Commuters are forced to swerve dangerously around the poles, which are nearly invisible at night or in foggy conditions due to blocked streetlights and overgrown trees.

“The road is especially hazardous at night with speeding vehicles. The poles are only visible at the last moment, making it extremely risky. We avoid it whenever possible,” said Bablu Mishra, a resident of Viram Khand 5. Echoing similar concerns, a Vineet Khand resident recounted how last winter’s dense fog nearly rendered the poles invisible, increasing the risk of accidents.

The situation remains unresolved due to a lack of coordination between the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA). LESA officials stated they are ready to relocate the poles, but progress has stalled as the LDA has not cleared the relocation charges.

An executive engineer, Ajeet Kumar, acknowledged the issue but maintained that the responsibility now lies with the LMC. “The area was handed over to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in the year 2008, so now the LMC will look at all these issues, he told HT.

Despite repeated complaints from residents, no temporary safety measures such as reflective markers, warning signs, or speed breakers have been implemented.

Experts have warned that the poles could lead to fatal accidents as the fog intensifies in the coming weeks.

The dimly lit road, coupled with poor visibility, continues to endanger lives, while the authorities remain caught in a bureaucratic blame game. Residents and commuters have demanded urgent action to relocate the poles, improve street lighting, and trim obstructive trees. However, with no resolution in sight, this vital stretch of road remains a perilous commute for thousands in the state capital.